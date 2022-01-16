Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Imperium Group Global stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 2.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. Imperium Group Global has a 1 year low of 0.95 and a 1 year high of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.35 and a 200 day moving average of 1.87.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

