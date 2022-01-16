Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $21,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.