ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

