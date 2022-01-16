Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,354.0 days.

ILKAF remained flat at $$7.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

