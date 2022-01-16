Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $5,024,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

