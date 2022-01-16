Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

