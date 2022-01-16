Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

