iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.45). Approximately 343,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 78,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.43).

The stock has a market cap of £623.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

