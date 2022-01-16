Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Idle has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $112,895.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005276 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,333 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

