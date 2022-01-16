Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Icade has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

