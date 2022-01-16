IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE IBG traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,058. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.88. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.14.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

