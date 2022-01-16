IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.57. 74,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.14. The company has a market cap of C$393.72 million and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

