I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $130.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00330532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,345,858 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

