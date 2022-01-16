I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $130.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00330532 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019905 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008399 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016508 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About I/O Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
