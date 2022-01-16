Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.09

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 19852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.