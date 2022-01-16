Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.23

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as high as $43.00. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 10,653 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

