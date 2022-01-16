Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.26. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 35,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

