Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $658,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,391.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 263,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 245,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

