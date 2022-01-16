Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 17,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

