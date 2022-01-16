HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY opened at $134.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

