Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

