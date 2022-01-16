Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $12.99. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 3,661,839 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

