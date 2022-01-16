HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

