Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 219.9% in December

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 219.9% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 92,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

