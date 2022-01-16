Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $6.92. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 37,237 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth $138,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

