Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NYSE APH opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

