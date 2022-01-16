Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 700 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $266.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

