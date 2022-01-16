Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $198.45 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

