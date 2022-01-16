Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 6,318 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

