Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

