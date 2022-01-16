Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average is $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

