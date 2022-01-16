Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.