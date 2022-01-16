Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $81.64 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

