Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 506,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after buying an additional 157,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

