Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,056,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.