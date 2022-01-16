Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

