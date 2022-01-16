HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($68.18).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €64.20 ($72.95) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($78.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.56. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

