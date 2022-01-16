HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HEICO by 28.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of HEICO by 172.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $152.37 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

