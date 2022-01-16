HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $244,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

