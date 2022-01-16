Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.