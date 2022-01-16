Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 38,448 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $101.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.