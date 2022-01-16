Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $10.62 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

ILF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

