Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,089 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 24.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.