Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 343,434 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

