Head-To-Head Review: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Nextdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.84 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82% Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.