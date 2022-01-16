Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioventus and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 3.43 $16.41 million ($0.05) -293.00 H-CYTE $2.15 million 5.22 -$6.46 million ($0.03) -2.29

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H-CYTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 3.67% 30.47% 10.17% H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 2 0 2.67 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

Bioventus beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

