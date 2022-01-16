Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.