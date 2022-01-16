Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.26 ($59.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

