Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.82 ($180.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HLAG traded down €5.20 ($5.91) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €266.00 ($302.27). The stock had a trading volume of 23,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €237.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €209.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 1 year high of €295.00 ($335.23). The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.