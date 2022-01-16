HAP Trading LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

