HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 11,546 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.48 and a 200-day moving average of $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

